Message found in a bottle thrown into the US sea in 2018

15 minutes. A plastic bottle with a message inside, thrown into the sea in 2018, was found on June 8 in Portugal, by a young man who was fishing in the Azores islands.

The Boston Globe newspaper said Wednesday that the bottle was thrown into the sea in Rhode Island, in the northeastern United States and traveled at least 2,400 miles to be found.

17-year-old Christian Santos was spearfishing when he saw a crumpled plastic bottle floating with something inside.

The message in the bottle

Opening the package, he discovered the note, which was written by a 13-year-old from Vermont visiting a relative in Rhode Island.

“It’s Thanksgiving. I’m 13 years old and visiting family in Rhode Island. I’m from Vermont. If found, email [email protected]”was the message on the bottle, the newspaper noted.

Santos is a defender of the environment and practices recreational fishing.

He told the newspaper that he had removed bottles, plastic bags, paper, boat parts and ropes from the water.

“I picked it up and looked inside and there was a piece of paper there,” the young man said.

“I thought it was interesting and I went to show it to my mother,” the teenager told the newspaper.

Santos was fishing near the island of São Jorge near a small town known as Faja João Dias when he discovered the bottle.

This was two and a half years after the bottle was thrown into the sea, the mother told The Boston Globe.

By chance, his family had lived in Boston, Massachusetts, near Rhode Island, and they moved to Portugal when their son was 5 years old.

Santos’s mother, Molly, wrote to the address in the message but had no response, so she took to Facebook to locate the young man.

“If you know someone who lives in Vermont, ask them to share this so we can find this kid, it’s great how far he came!” says the message published on June 8.