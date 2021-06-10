Mess in France before the Euro

06/10/2021 at 11:25 AM CEST

The Eurocup has not started yet and we already have the first mess. France starred in it, with three clear protagonists: Giroud, Mbappé and the mediator Deschamps. It all happened in the friendly match against Bulgaria, where the Chelsea striker scored two goals coming from the bench. After the game, he attended the media and did not bite his tongue and threw a couple of hints that were aimed at the crack of PSG.

Giroud congratulated the two teammates who assisted him in the two goals and he complained that nobody, in the entire second half, was able to give him a single ball to combine, in clear allusion to the figure of Mbappé. But that’s not all.

‘L’Équipe’ assures that another of the sources of the conflict also reached the figure of Benzema. Indirectly, yes. And is that according to Chelsea, Mbappé had been throughout the first half combining with the Madrid player until he went out to the field, where he already began to wage war on his own.

The PSG crack came out hot from the quarrel between teammates and, always according to the information, he decided to call a press conference to give his opinion on the event and respond to Giroud. Luckily for the French team, it was then that Deschamps pulled off his temper and stopped Mbappé. The row was no more. We will see if it is the only conflict that exists in a combined of many ‘roosters’.