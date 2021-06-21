Mesobot: the aquatic robot designed to find unknown creatures at the bottom of the sea

The new Mesobot will go unnoticed like just another fish and will reach up to a kilometer deep in search of new species.

In silence, far below the waves, a automaton will be in charge of giving name and shape to marine species still unknown. With the name of Mesobot, this metal hulk will enter the hidden corners of the oceans, without disturbing animals that remain unobserved by science today.

A more intimate approach

Instead of invading the living space of marine species, Mesobot will allow scientists on the surface to see how animals live in the depths of the sea. Without disturbing the dynamics with the environment, it will be easier to analyze their behavior and the role they play within their ecosystem.

The robot weighs 250 kilos, and works remotely. It is able to move below the surface without emitting any sound, so that do not disturb the behavior of marine species or harm them. In addition, it is designed to navigate the twilight of the ocean, which is located in 200 meters to 1 kilometer deep.

It is in this space where a multiplicity of species find their food sources and they interact with their natural predators. For this reason, the intervention of this machine brings a new look to science: instead of a human being directly intervening, a more intimate approach can be achieved with the help of Mesobot.

A discreet and silent task

One of the goals of the study, according to Dana Yoerger of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, is do not disturb marine animals. For this reason, “We seek to minimize all the mechanisms that we believe would scare animals,” explains the expert.

The ultimate goal of the research, according to the author, is to achieve less invasive contact with sea species. “We are trying to understand the daily life of these animals,” adds Yoerger in his recent post for Science Robotics.

It was she who originally developed Mesobot, which uses low power thrusters and inconspicuous lights. In this way, the robot does not have to make noise, or harm species with auditory or visual contamination. In the best case, can pass like one more fish, wandering in the ocean depths.

