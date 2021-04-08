Meshkov Brest will be Barça’s rival in the quarterfinals

04/08/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

While watching weapons for the league visit this Friday to BM Benidorm, FC Barcelona learned yesterday what will be its rival in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the last step before the long-awaited Final Four.

Xavi Pascual’s men will face Meshkov Brest With the first leg on May 12 or 13 in Belarusian lands and the return on May 19 or 20 at the Palau in a duel with a forecast of a Barcelona team that perhaps could already have the Danish Casper Mortensen.

After passing over the Norwegian Elverum at the Palau (25-37 last Friday and 39-19 on Monday), the Barça team knew that they would have to face the winner of the ‘ex-Soviet’ cross between the Ukrainian Zaporozhia Motor and the Russian Meshkov Brest.

The first leg had ended with a short victory for the Motor by 32-30Therefore, the team in which the Cordovan Carlos Molina plays had the very tough challenge of defending those two rental goals in a pavilion filled to the brim in the face of the practical non-existence of measures against Covid in Belarus.

It is striking in this regard how UEFA dispossessed Minsk from the Futsal Champions League Final to Eight hiding in the situation of the coronavirus in that country when in reality it has done so for political reasons and interests with an infamous cowardice.

Under the command of Raúl Alonso from Madrid and with the Catalan globetrotter Sebastià Salvat as his assistant, Meshkov Brest came out like a gale and in the middle of the first half he was already leading 10-3 at the pace set by the small but great Stas Skube.

Stas Skube is perhaps the great star of Meshkov Brest

| EFE

The Ukrainians managed to stop this great local start and at halftime they only fell by one more goal (16-8), although they were already six from qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The goals of the Belarusian Barys Pukhouski gave life to the Motor (25-19 in 49 ‘), but there the Slovenian emerged Jaka Malus to certify Meshkov Brest’s clear victory 30-23, enough of leftovers to enter quarters with a 60-55 on aggregate.

Slovenian central defender Skube (ex del Vardar) was the main protagonist of the meeting with seven goals and Barça will have to tie it short in the quarterfinals that will be played in May with the first leg in Belarusian lands.

The other quarterfinals will be as follows: Telekom Veszprém – HBC Nantes, SG Flensburg Handewitt – Aalborg Handbold and PSG-THW Kiel (except that Celje came back against the Gauls tonight on 24-37 for which they fell on their track, something that seems unlikely).