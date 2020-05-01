One of the things that the COVID-19 is depriving us of is the usual meetings with friends, with which every weekend they took advantage of to toast with a drink for the good and bad moments that the week had precisely had. Many, pulling wit, are still doing it through video calls, as is the case with Meryl Streep.

The actress, inseparable from her glass

The famous and successful actress has appeared in the last few hours with her outfits more than walking around the house, and it is that in this recent video call she can be seen with something similar to a bathrobe. Accompanying Meryl Streep, an inseparable glass that at times was replaced by the bottle of alcohol itself.

It was not a video call of reunions but it was a commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Sondheim on March 22. In addition to Meryl Streep, they also wanted to do several of the most recognized actors in the United States, who were dividing topics.

The ladies who lunch was the song performed by both Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski or Audra McDonald, pulling a lot of humor and showing off the glasses of wine or alcohol while singing. As we discussed, the one that caught the most attention was the renowned New Jersey actress.

First he appeared shaking a cocktail shaker, implying that he had opted for a simple cocktail, although as he sang he became more and more animated. So much so did Meryl Streep’s dishevelation that, also humorous and before pouring herself a new glass, she decided to dispense with the glass and drink directly from the bottle of whiskey.

Sondheim 90th Anniversary Celebration Event

The event gathered half a million viewers through the online platforms in the early hours of last Sunday, and it could be followed both on the Broadway page and on the YouTube channel, where it can still be enjoyed. In addition to these actresses, other personalities such as Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin or Kelli O’Hara did not miss the opportunity.