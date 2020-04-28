Meryl Streep tips the bottle on virtual birthday for Stephen Sondheim | INSTAGRAM

The famous actresses appear singing and enjoying drinks through a live video, from Instagram. Where we can see the iconic Meryl drinking directly from the bottle, users couldn’t believe it.

Well after several weeks of social confinement, it gradually becomes boring even for celebrities. However, there are those who have decided to have a good time regardless of the horrible situation they are experiencing, despite not being able to leave their homes.

Such was the case of Meryl Streep, who recently starred in a funny video where she is shown having a few drinks, so transparent that it has quickly gone viral.

Since the 90th anniversary of the world-famous Sthephen Sondheim composites was celebrated. The actress met her friends Chirstine Baranski and Audra McDonald in a virtual concert.

The trio of actresses found themselves happily singing and drinking live and Streep ended up conquering thousands of fans when, instead of pouring whiskey in his glass, he drank directly from the bottle!

In this clip, Streep was singing “The Ladies Who Lunch” sitting on his bed dressed in an elegant nightgown and a cocktail shaker peeking out. The funny and unexpected gesture of the actress was most commented on Twitter, where many joined in praising her.

“Meryl Streep is the love of my life. That’s all, that’s the tweet, “confessed a user on the social network with an image of the diva raising the glass. “We can all agree that Meryl Streep drinking is the best performance of the year,” Many others celebrated that her idol is having such a fun time in confinement. “She is the queen of quarantine,” said one follower. “It is the perfect state of mind for quarantine,” were some of the comments that users noted.

There were also quite a few comments from the Spanish-speaking fans who shared the funny video and were delighted to applaud the attitude that the actress took in the face of the hard events that are currently happening worldwide.

The protagonist of great films like Mamma Mia! and The Devil wears Prada, and her faithful friends were not the only celebrities who participated in the tribute to Sondheim, the charity special in which great personalities such as Jake Gyllenhaal or Neil Patrick Harris also took part.

