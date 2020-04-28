The iconic actress teamed up with other talented celebrities to pay a very special tribute

Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski have been the protagonists of a fun virtual 90th birthday celebration of the famous composer of musicals Stephen Sondheim, in which the three sang “The Ladies Who Lunch” from the privacy of their homes, dressed in an informal robe and accompanied by a alcoholic beverage.

In this event, entitled “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration” and that took place on Sunday night, Broadway celebrated in style one of its most prominent figures.

There they intervened dozens of actors, but without a doubt the stars of the night were the trio of women, who comically they served wine, a martini and bourbon while singing delivered one of the central themes of the musical “Company”.

The performance, recorded thanks to the Zoom video call program, She was widely applauded on social networks, not only for the fun and casual tone and for its famous protagonists, but for the perfect reflection of the current social situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Baranski singing Sondheim by Zoom in their robes is, and I can’t stress this enough, the ultimate state of mind ”, was read on the social network Twitter.

The success of the performance occurred although it was one of the last of an event that lasted about two and a half hours and that it also started more than an hour late after a failed start.

Among the participants, some of the most important actors of the last 40 years of the theater world, from Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Ben Platt or Lin-Manuel Mirandaalong with big screen stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Mandy Patinkin, all of them participating from their homes.

The celebration could be seen for free through the website broadway.com, in addition to its channel Youtube, and was held on the same day that the 50th anniversary of the premiere of “Company” is celebrated, the composer’s musical breaker.

