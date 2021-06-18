Meryl Streep reveals she suffered a lot in The Devil Wears Fashion

MEXICO CITY.

One of people’s favorite movies is that of The Devil Wears Prada, where Meryl streep plays a great designer who is often quite cruel to her workers, especially Andrea, played by Anne Hathaway.

However, not everyone had a good time during production. It was Meryl Streep who spoke about her experience recording this movie and describes it as a horrible experience.

Miranda priestly has been one of the most iconic and beloved characters of Meryl Streep, but the actress does not think the same.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary, the cast of The Devil Wears Prada gathered for an Entertainment Weekly interview. Through it, Streep revealed that she was so focused on making the role of Miranda perfect that made her have a horrible experience filming the tape.

I was miserable in my trailer… I was so depressed, ”she said.

Likewise, Meryl narrated that she never got out of character while working on the film, but also that she was the last time you tried to work under acting methods.

On the other hand, Adrian Grenier, who plays Nate, Andy Sachs’s boyfriend, finally admitted that his character was the real villain after all. Well, at the beginning of the film we can see that Nate supports Andy at all times, but as she starts to grow up, he acts selfish.

The Devil Wears Prada, or El Diablo wears fashion, is one of our spoiled movies and Miranda is our favorite character.

