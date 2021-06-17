Meryl Streep reveals it was torture filming ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Without a doubt, the movie ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ is one of the highest-grossing films and despite the fact that the story is the favorite of the public, the multi-award-winning actress, Meryl Streep, seems not to have enjoyed it.

Meryl plays the role of Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the famed fashion magazine Runway, who makes life miserable for the character Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, although in the end she has a great lesson.

The multi-award-winning actress revealed that during the filming of the film she did not have a very good time, as she became depressed when she saw her character on screen.

It was 15 years ago when ‘The Devils Wears Prada’ hit movie screens and the cast met on a video call to tell some anecdotes from the film.

That’s where Meryl Streep recounted getting so into her role that she felt depressed: “It was horrible, I felt miserable in my trailer. I could hear everyone laugh, I was so depressed. I said: Well, it’s the price you pay to be the boss. This is the last time I try to make a character like this, ”he revealed.

The information was confirmed by actress Emily Blunt, who pointed out that the actress changed her attitude throughout the filming, as she was very sociable at first.

“Meryl is very sociable and funny, but somehow the shoot was not the best for her. It was like she was unapproachable, you could go up to her and say something funny to her, but for her it wasn’t, ”he said.

Of course, Anne Hathaway couldn’t keep quiet and pointed out that it was thanks to Meryl Streep’s attitude that she was able to create her character.

“I felt intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever I was doing to create that fear was benefiting me because she was taking care of me too, ”she said.

However, despite the bad situation that Meryl Streep went through, the fans of the film admire the acting work of the actress and even want to imitate her.