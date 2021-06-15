Meryl Streep confesses that the filming of The Devil Wears Fashion was a horrible experience – Tomatazos

If there is a movie about fabulous clothing and professional improvement that everyone loves, it is The Devil Wears Fashion – 75%, released in 2006 and directed by David Frankel. Several years have passed but the cult around the film has only increased and very from time to time it is remembered on social networks for its great virtues. But not everything was good for one of its stars. Meryl streep talks to Entertainment Weekly, on the film’s 15th anniversary, about his days on the set and how complicated they were.

Do not miss: They criticize In the neighborhood for lack of Afro-Latinos and Lin-Manuel Miranda responds

Meryl streep, known for films like The Bridges of Madison – 89%, Sophie’s Choice – 79%, Africa Mine – 53%, Mamma Mia! – 54% or Death Suits You – 48%; She is an Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG winner, and has been nominated for a Grammy and a Tony. There is no one in the entertainment industry who does not know and respect her name, and who does not remember her in The Devil Wears Prada with that unforgettable character.

The Devil Wears Prada presents the story of Andy (Anne Hathaway), a journalist who finds a job at a world-renowned fashion magazine, but the job is much more demanding than she expected, enduring the constant demands of editor-in-chief Miranda Pristley (Streep). Although the performances of her leads are spectacular, Meryl recently confessed to Entertainment Weekly that she suffered a lot on the set because she could not establish close relationships with several of her companions and that she even stopped practicing her method performance since then.

We invite you to read: Marvel vice president says franchise has been successful for being diverse and inclusive

It was horrible! Was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay to be the boss!’ That’s the last time I tried anything with the Method!

Meryl was brilliant in The Devil Wears Prada. She gave us a head of care, someone who is not evil but who demands that you do your job exactly as she expects you to. The 71-year-old actress talks about one of the most demanding scenes and that she was forced to leave the method acting that she practiced for a long time. Without a doubt, the film was a challenge for Meryl, but it also gave him one of his most memorable roles in relatively recent times.

There is a scene where [ella dice]: ‘You’re just as disappointing as the rest of those dumb girls.’ I remember when the camera turned on me, the pressure really got to me, and I’d had so much emotional fluidity in the day up to that point, but it just wasn’t there anymore. I remember having the experience of seeing [ella] look at me, and [ella] altered [su] acting very slightly, and he did it a little bit differently, and it brought out more of me and made me break whatever barriers I had.

On the other hand, The Devil Wears Prada was one of the films that contributed to the worldwide stardom of Emily blunt, whose funny character stole camera even from Anne Hathaway; Blunt has been on the billboard for the last few days thanks to A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, a film directed by her husband John Krasinski in which she once again plays Evelyn Abbott, a desperate mother who seeks to survive what seems to be the end of humanity. The sequel has already become the most successful installment in the pandemic with nearly $ 200 million grossed at the global box office. Can it be surpassed by some other future hit? There is still half of 2021 left.

You may also be interested in: Salma Hayek says diversity at Eternals is not forced