Meryl Streep admits filming Devil Wears Prada was “horrible” and her fault

During the call, Meryl Streep confessed that she was the one who convinced the producers and the team behind the film that Anne Hathaway stick with the role of Andy Sachs even though she was the ninth option on the list. The actress competed with Rachel McAdams, Emily blunt, Juliette Lewis, Claire danes, among other celebrities, but in the end, he managed to keep one of the roles that marked a watershed in his career.

Streep also said that she chose to have white hair and that although at first the costume designer did not agree with the idea, in the end everyone ended up loving her iconic beauty look.