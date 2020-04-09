Although Belgium has not been the country by far the most punished by the Coronavirus, but circumstances have forced the country to Elise Mertens to be confined. Like many other players, the world number 23 explained in ‘Sky Sports’ how these days are being so complicated, with life slowed down and tennis hanging by a thread closer to being cut for all of 2020.

Mertens stays fit at home, but with no chance to practice beyond hitting a wall. “Sometimes when I’m on the circuit I say, ‘I want to go home,’ but now that I’m here I just want to travel again. You feel pretty weird not playing because it never happened to me before. I mainly take a little break from two weeks before starting again. I’m just trying to get some exercise to keep me busy. I have a home gym that helps me, so I work on my speed, agility, power and endurance training so I can do everything. “

Champion of the US Open in doubles in 2018 with Aryna Sabalenka, Mertens does not know if she will be able to defend her title, but everything indicates that it will be very difficult for the ‘last’ big player of the tennis season to be played. However, the spirit is still giving tennis the right value in a situation that is taking many lives ahead.

“Losing Wimbledon is another big surprise because we had already been without tennis for three months and it would be four months, so we don’t know how long it will take to restart. We can’t do anything about it, but we hope everyone stays at home. What is happening in the The world is more important than just our sport. When you listen to the news, it’s all about one thing, but of course it’s a big problem and we hope to find a solution soon. “

