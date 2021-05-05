Mertens leaves Simona Halep out of rooms

The belgian Elise mertens He ratified his good moment by eliminating in the round of 16 of the tournament WTA 1000 from Madrid from tennis to the third favorite, the Romanian Simona halep, by 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5.

He had already won it once, in the 2019 Doha final, without starting as a favorite either, and on the land of the Magic Box he played a high intensity game, with a good choice of shots at all times. Halep couldn’t keep up.

Although the Romanian won the first round, in the second she suffered several bumps that limited her aspirations. Especially when he gave up the second game after leading 40-0 and when he lost his serve to 5-4.

The Romanian, a finalist in 2019 and winner of this tournament in 2016 and 2017, was in tow in the third set. At 6-5 for Mertens, his only hope was to break serve and force a tiebreaker, but he wasn’t able to.

For Halep this year is his worst performance in Madrid since 2015, when he lost in the first round.

The Belgian was a finalist in Istanbul before traveling to the Caja Mágica, where she is the thirteenth seed. Will play in the quarterfinals against the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who beat the American Jessica Pegula 6-1 and 6-2.