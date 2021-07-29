Merrill Studies Reveal Challenges Diverse Communities Overcome to Succeed and Build Wealth

The study shows that the main financial motivations of diverse high-income populations are to support the family and provide a better future for the next generation

NEW YORK CITY, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Merrill Lynch Wealth Management today released three studies looking at high-income African American, LGBTQ + and Hispanic communities. The first study reports of its kind titled, “Diverse Points of View: Understanding Wealth in America.” (offered in English only), seek to gain a better understanding of how people in these diverse communities achieve success and increase their wealth, motivations, challenges, and goals for the future.

“Serving a diverse group of clients requires a deep understanding of each person’s unique experiences and financial life trajectory,” said Andy Sieg, director of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. “And while we can never truly put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, this study further emphasizes our commitment to appreciate and reflect more fully on the diverse markets in the communities we serve.”

The studies were conducted by the research firm Ipsos and found that the growth of these diverse high-income households (annual incomes over $ 125,000) is outpacing that of the general population. Since 2015, high-income African American, LGBTQ +, and Hispanic communities have grown by 65%, 76%, and 81% respectively, while the general population has grown by 53%.

While the survey found many commonalities and notable themes emerged in each of these communities, it also identified differences compared to the general population of high-income people:

Goals

African American: Regarding their financial lives, the people of this community prioritize supporting family members, investing in the businesses of people they know, and securing wealth through entrepreneurship.

LGBTQ +: Starting a family increasingly becomes a goal. Nearly a quarter of people aspire to marry, and 13% of LGBTQ + youth (ages 20-34) say having a child is one of their most important financial goals (compared to 5% of LGBTQ + ages 35- 54 years). In the long term, more members of this community cite paying for health care and long-term care as an important financial goal (24% vs. 17% of the general high-income population)

Hispanics: Members of this community are four times more likely to say that their most important financial goal is “planning to help or support older parents.” In addition, one in five Hispanics also say that it is very important to leave an inheritance to their family

Financial motivations and priorities

African American: The desire for self-improvement tends to double motivate people in this community. In addition, the desire to prepare future generations for success tends to motivate them 25% more.

LGBTQ +: Members of this community are focused on living authentically with the activities they like to do or just living life the way they want to. In addition, they tend to see giving back and supporting their community a 45% higher priority.

Hispanics: 35% affirm that taking care of their family is one of the main personal motivations. In addition, they are driven three times more by the desire to make their family proud

Challenges

African American: People in this community face many of the same challenges as everyone else. However, they tend to focus twice as much on reducing their current debt levels, 25% more on supporting their family financially, and three times more on stating that paying for education is a source of stress.

LGBTQ +: A third do not feel accepted by their family. As a result, 58% say they have had to chart their own path to financial independence

Hispanics: People in this community are more stressed by being able to pay household bills (17% vs. 12%) and financially balance caring for others while supporting themselves (15% vs. 12%)

“Many financial challenges have had a disproportionate impact on diverse communities in recent years. Through these results, we hope to generate additional and meaningful dialogue with customers and across the industry that furthers our ability to meet the needs of all businesses. people and communities, “said Kirstin Hill, COO of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

To advance the conversation, Merrill brought together members of the high-income African American, LGBTQ + and Hispanic communities for roundtable discussions.

Methodology from “Diverse Points of View: Understanding Wealth in America”

Researchers from the Ipsos firm summarized and reviewed a variety of publications and academic studies on topics of diversity, wealth and inclusion in financial services, among others. In addition, interviews were conducted with leading experts and academics. From there, a qualitative study was conducted through an online community, followed by home ethnographies with respondents representing the high-income segment of the African American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ + communities. A quantitative survey was also conducted among more than 450 members of each of the communities, with people with more than $ 100,000 in investable assets. Each community was compared to a representative sample of 1,000 high-income Americans, a group referred to in reports as the general high-income population. Statistical analysis was performed on all four groups to ensure representation, precision, and completeness.

