Actress and presenter Whoopi Goldberg spoke this Friday on his TV show ‘The View’ about the moment in which a naked woman appeared behind a Spanish talk show during a live connection that has caused the media uproar known as ‘Merlos Place’.

“Talking about catching live TV. The Spanish commentator Alfonso Merlos raised the level when a half-naked woman appeared walking in the background during your connection. Apparently she is not his wife or his girlfriend! “Goldberg exclaimed, who thus introduced the viral image in his morning gathering, which gathers an average of 2.5 million viewers every day and is one of the most popular magazines on American television.

Goldberg hinted that the scene may have been an intentional montage. “You know, I think he did this because he wanted to be found out. Why would you be with her in the apartment, and for what reason, while participating in the live broadcast?” “I think there is a psychological game, which perhaps we are not aware of, for which he wanted to be caught,” added the actress. Then Meghan McCain, daughter of the late senator John McCain, He commented that “it was a very embarrassing way to discover an infidelity.”

SEMI-NAKED WOMAN IN REPORTER’S SHOT: The co-hosts react to the latest work from home fail when a semi-naked woman walked behind a reporter during his live shot on TV. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjApic.twitter.com/OEgwhybm8a ? The View (@TheView) May 1, 2020

The scene, who has filled comments on social networks and spent hours on entertainment programs on Spanish television, also has grabbed headlines in US tabloids like the sensationalist TMZ, The New York Post or the conservative Fox News network.

The program ‘The View’ is a format released in 1997 and Goldberg is popular by its paper in “Sister Act”. Also, She is one of the few artists to have won the top four awards for performing arts in the United States: Scar (cinema), Grammy (music), Emmy (television) and Tony (theater).

