Merlin Properties will propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share at the next meeting

Merlin Properties will propose at its next ordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will be held exclusively online between April 26 and 27, the distribution of a dividend of 0.30 euros per share among its shareholders.

The The maximum amount to be distributed is around 141 million euros., in the event that the distribution is made on all the ordinary shares of the company, as reported by the Socimi in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

This dividend will be made charged to the share premium reserve. The payment of 0.30 euros is lower than the 0.35 euros distributed on account of the 2019 results, with the aim of obtaining a prudent cash retention, given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Other points of the order

On the other hand, the re-election of Chairman Javier García-Carranza Benjumea and Director Francisca Ortega as proprietary directors. Additionally, the re-election of Pilar Cavero Mestre and Juan María Aguirre Gonzalo as independent directors will be put to a vote.

At the same point on the agenda, the company will set the number of members of the board of directors at 13.

Regarding the remuneration of the directors, the company will approve a extraordinary incentive and it will modify the current remuneration policy of these so that the remuneration forms part of an independent commission that can be designed with specific powers on sustainability matters.

The board of directors will also vote on the re-election of Deloitte as auditor of the accounts of the company and its consolidated group for fiscal year 2021.