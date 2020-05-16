Merlin Properties has granted a position within its board of directors to the businessman Manuel Lao, which has become the second largest shareholder of Socimi after it recently bought a 6% stake in its capital.

Manuel Lao is an entrepreneur in the gaming sector and former owner of the Cirsa group, he will be represented on the board of Merlin Properties by María Ana Forner Beltrán, professional with thirty years of experience in the financial sector who, for a year, has served as CEO of Nortia Capital, the signature through which Lao has landed in the socimi.

Manuel Lao took, through this company, an initial participation in Merlin of 5% on March 24, a percentage that at the end of the month increased to 6%.

Merlin believes that taking this “significant stake”, which makes him the second largest shareholder, supports him to join the board.

For this reason, the socimi led by Ismael Clemente will propose the appointment of the new member to the general shareholders’ meeting called for June 17, from which he will also request authorization to give one more chair on the board to Santander bank, the first shareholder with 22.2% of its capital, which will thus have three.

The entity has proposed to occupy this position Ignacio Gil-Casares Satrústegui, an expert in corporate and professional governance with extensive experience in the financial sector, who is currently chairman of the advisory council of the ING bank for Spain and Portugal, and a member of the council advisor to Spencer Stuart in Spain.

In this way, Merlin will expand the number of members of its board of directors to fourteen, from the twelve that currently compose it, of which six will be women.

In its proposal to the shareholders’ meeting, the largest listed company also argues that the current situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic «entails reconsidering the need to maintain the board with a large number of members who, with their vision and experience, contribute the added value that the company will need in this new economic situation ».

Among the other items on the agenda of Merlin’s board is the re-election as directors of eight current members of the board, including Ismael Clemente himself.

Dividend

The Merlin board will also approve the distribution of the interim dividend that the socimi traditionally pays in May, which will be 0.17259631 euros gross per share, and will entail a disbursement of 81.08 million euros charged to reserves.

The company has already announced that the complementary dividend that it pays in October, which is expected to be 0.32 euros per share, is for the time being suspended to decide on it at the time, depending on the evolution of the crisis and the impact it generates on the firm.

The Merlin shareholders’ meeting will foreseeably be held electronically and will be marked by the situation arising from the pandemic that, as the company has already reported, in addition to suspending part of the dividend, has led it to postpone some of its planned investments . In addition, the firm estimates an impact of about 70 million on its annual income from the support initiatives it has launched for its tenants affected by the crisis, mainly those of the premises of the shopping centers.