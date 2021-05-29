Merlin Properties and two more stocks that have overcome resistance this Friday

The most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an attack at the level of 9,500 points

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Merlin Properties It ends on Friday with gains of 1.90% which allows it to close above the resistance of 9.37 euros, annual highs. Its technical aspect is very good and everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing an extension of the profits up to the level of 10 euros.

Pay attention that Mediaset which is piercing the resistance of 5.81 euros after several weeks of consolidation in the annual highs. For the next few days we could end up seeing an extension of the profits up to the level of 6.20 euros.

3.78% profit on FCC that manages to overcome the resistance of 10.32 euros, prices where the bearish gap was left on the 17th of this month. The company continues to show signs of strength and it seems highly likely that we may end up seeing an extension of earnings to the 10.90 euro level.