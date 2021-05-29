Merlin and Colonial reign in the week; Solaria and PharmaMar continue to suffer

Week of upward consolidation in the Spanish market. Thus, after five sessions of few movements, the Ibex 35 has closed with a 0.22% weekly advance, which has led him to sign his seventh consecutive week of uploads, his best streak since May 2018.

By values, Marline (+ 6.34%) and Colonial (+ 5.31%), the two Socimis of the selective, have led the increases in a scenario in which the return to normality seems closer. ArcelorMittal, with a rebound of 4.05%; Cellnex (+ 3.62%) and the airline group IAG (+ 3.60%) have completed the ‘top five’ of the most profitable titles.

It has also been a positive week for other companies linked to tourism, such as Amadeus (+ 3.47%) or Meliá Hotels (+ 2.93%); As for Siemens Gamesa Y Fluidra, whose progress has exceeded 3%.

On the lower side of the table we find two of the companies that gave investors the most joy in 2020: Solaria Y PharmaMar. In the case of the first, which will publish its latest accounting figures next Monday, 5.53% has been left in the accumulated of the five sessions; percentage similar to that lost by the pharmaceutical group (-5.39%).

Indra, for its part, it has depreciated by 4.92% after the replacement of its president by the Government, while Telephone Y Sabadell They also closed the week in red, with decreases of more than 3%.

Weekly variations