‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’: Pablo Capuz talks about the “double abandonment” suffered by Rai in the second season

What attracts Pablo Capuz about the characters is their vulnerability. That’s why the 27-year-old actor from Barcelona is so happy with Rai’s trip in the second season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’: the inexorable rich boy he plays in the Movistar + series will face various challenges in the new episodes that will eventually break him. “I’ve enjoyed it a lot more, he’s a character that seems so confident and now he’s so vulnerable and lost … That’s really cool.”

“Rai comes from being the king of the mambo, a new toy, in the first season,” he explains in a video call about the return of the ‘Merlí’ spin-off, which opens its second season this Friday, April 2. “Suddenly it will become an old-fashioned toy. Nobody likes that, and Rai and his ego less.” Capuz explains that his character unconsciously seeks affection, and in the first stage of this university series he found it in Pol (Carlos Cuevas) and Minerva (Azul Fernández). In the new episodes Rai will suffer a “double abandonment” on the part of both.

“Pol is going through a very complicated situation that only he knows, but Rai attributes his estrangement to the fact that he is meeting a boy. And suddenly Rai goes, not to a second plane but to a fifth plane “, explains the actor. That boy is Axel, a new character played by Jordi Coll, an older man who is rehabilitating the auditorium of the faculty. Among him and Pol will sparks from the beginning. Will Rai feel jealous? “Totally”, assures Capuz. His character is heterosexual and he already made it clear to Pol in the first season that he could not feel anything but friendship for him, but … ” A person who looks for you so much, that you are a bit of his obsession … suddenly his abandonment pisses him off, touches his ego and makes him jealous: «Why now this yes and I no, what happened?».

The other abandonment, that of Minerva, is a consequence of the COVID in real life: the Argentine actress who plays her could not come to Spain to shoot the season. “It was a stick because [el creador] Héctor Lozano had to rewrite everything, it has been an important loss that we have tried to make up for, “laments Capuz. A blow for Rai in fiction and also for the actor himself:” Azul was one of the people with whom I got along the best [en la primera temporada], we were in a similar personal vital moment and we shared many scenes. We created a very cool intimacy and it tasted very bad to me, because she is a very good person and a very talented actress. Because she is in Argentina, and things are very complicated and more with COVID … but she has already had more projects. “

In short, Rai will be “lost” in this season, which will also be the last of the series. “That’s what Héctor says,” says Capuz.

Rise to the challenge

It may seem short, but the experience of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ for Pablo Capuz has been very important. He had been playing small roles, episodic characters since he was 18 years old … “But ‘Merlí’ has been the first major project in which I have had a main character. Obviously I felt pressure, more than anything for the series. You feel you have than trying to measure up. “

Movistar + premiered at the end of 2019 this spin-off of ‘Merlí’, a true phenomenon within Catalonia, where it was broadcast on TV3, and outside of it: its arrival on Netflix spread success throughout Spain and much of Latin America. Hence the pressure: Capuz knew that his character was going to face the expectations and prejudices of the viewers of the original series. “I have received many messages from many parts of the world on Instagram. Let’s say that 99% has been good, people who like the character a lot, and this is largely due to Héctor Lozano, because Rai is very complete, he is a candy. “

The other 1%? A curious anecdote: “After three days of premiering the series I was in bed and I see that they have sent me an audio from someone I did not know on Instagram. I heard him in bed, under the blanket, without making noise, and it was a boy who said: “You are a son of a bitch, how can you make Pol Rubio suffer so much, I hope you die”“. There are still people unable to distinguish the television character from the actor, and the worst thing is that now they have direct access to their inboxes.” I am very happy with how Rai has arrived. “

The second season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ premieres this Friday. And Pablo Capuz is already busy with other things: “I am now filming an international project in Madrid about which they won’t let me say anything else”says mysterious. We’ll be alert.