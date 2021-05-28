Merle Dandridge repeats as Marlene in the series

HBO’s The Last of Us series is one of the streaming service’s most anticipated premieres. While it is still in production without a release date having transpired, we continue to have news about its development.

One of the latest news about HBO’s The Last of Us series is the conformation of part of its cast. In this sense, it has been confirmed that one of the actresses who gave life to an important character in the game, will also appear in the series.

It is about none other than Merle Dandridge, the actress who, via motion capture, appeared as Marlene from the fireflies in the game. Thus, Merle Dandridge will also repeat as Marlene in the series, in the same role, and with the same importance as in the game.

Merle Dandridge repeats as Marlene in ‘The Last of Us’ series

Marlene is one of the main characters at the start of the game of The Last of Us, as she is the one who puts Joel and Ellie in contact and the one who instructs the first to take the young protagonist with the Fireflies.

As they will all knowattention spoilers), Marlene’s fate in the game is doomed from the start, but that’s not it means that it does not play a fundamental role in it. And in this sense, it will also do so in the HBO series.

We do not know for sure if the series will portray the events of the game in a faithful way. Perhaps the inclusion of Merle Dandridge serves to give a little more context to the series itself. Maybe portraying the moments leading up to the game’s events, beyond serving as a link between the events of Left Behind and the beginning of The Last of Us.

Be that as it may, the inclusion of Merle Dandridge as Marlene in the HBO series it’s great news. And without a doubt, an incredible way to give greater credibility to the development of the production compared to the video game, one of the most important in the industry.

