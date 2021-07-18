Merkel’s potential successor caught laughing at visit to flood-ravaged areas

Armin Laschet, potential successor to Angela Merkel (Photo: Sascha Schuermann via .)

Outrage in Germany. The candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to the German Chancellery, Armin Laschet, has had to apologize on social networks after the criticism unleashed for having been caught joking during an official act by the victims of the serious floods.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s potential successor has been caught in the background laughing out loud, in one of the areas most affected by the catastrophe in which more than 150 people have died. This reaction has radically contrasted with that shown by the German leader, who assured this Sunday that “the German language hardly has words to describe the devastation caused here.”

Laschet visited the town of Erftstadt, in North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday, and was surprised by the cameras in a relaxed atmosphere and joking with neighbors while the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, solemnly addressed the population. “I feel the impression that this conversational situation gave. It was inappropriate and I regret it, “said Merkel’s dolphin on his Twitter account.

Condemnation from the SPD

For his part, the general secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Lars Klingbeil, has criticized Laschet’s “regrettable and lack of decency” attitude while the WDR chain stressed that there are always moments in which the candidates show themselves as they are. “Today is one of those moments,” said the Social Democrat.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

