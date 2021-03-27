Merkel’s gesture with the creators of the Pfizer vaccine that has gone around the world

Last week, scientists Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, founders of BioNtech -the company that created Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine-, were honored by the German Government with the Grand Cross of Merit with the Star of the Order of Merit for their work in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was attended by the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the Chancellor, Angela Merkel. However, it was a gesture of the president who has crossed borders and has gone around the world.

The moment occurred just before the beginning of the act of delivery of this award at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

The images of the event show the German Chancellor entering the room through a door, but this time it was not the politicians who entered first, but rather gave first place to scientists, a detail that many have valued as recognition for their work.

Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, founders of BioNTech, enter the hall of Bellevue Palace before Chancellor Angela Merkel for the ceremony to present the Grand Cross of Merit. EFE / EPA / Bernd von Jutrczenka

The German couple were awarded for their efforts in the field of research on the mRNA technology, on which the Pfizer vaccine is based. Thanks to all the previous work, both researchers managed to develop and obtain the approval of the first vaccine against Covid-19.

At the award ceremony, the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, praised Sahin and Türeci by assuring that “they are recognized as an influential constituent couple, the best researchers, heroes of knowledge, even ‘saviors of the world’, he indicated.