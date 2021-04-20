Merkel’s CDU backs centrist Laschet as chancellor candidate

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, ratified its endorsement of centrist Armin Laschet as candidate for the Chancellery of Germany in the next general elections, informed sources of that formation.

The CDU federal board gave clear support to Laschet, the party’s leader, in a videoconference called to resolve the pulse between him and the right-wing Markus Söder, leader of the Bavarian Social Christian Union (CSU) and also aspiring to be the joint candidate of the conservative bloc.

In a secret ballot, Laschet got the vote of 31 members of that guild, while 9 were favorable to Söder and 6 abstained. The Bavarian leader had promised to abide by the decision of the CDU – “our older sister”, in his words – provided it was with a “clear result.”

Laschet had called the meeting of the CDU, the party he has led since January, in search of a solution to the conflict between the two. Both had formalized on Sunday of last week their aspiration to be the joint candidate for the generals of September 26, the first since 2005 in which Merkel will not lead the conservative bloc.

They gave themselves a week to reach that agreement, but on Sunday that term expired without either having withdrawn in favor of the other or having agreed on a solution.

“Fraticidal” pulse

In separate appearances on Monday, both emphasized their willingness to agree. At the same time, the two of them made it clear that they kept fighting for being appointed to lead the bloc.

Despite his declarations of goodwill and in favor of fair play, the German media have highlighted the block division evidenced in this pulse, described as “fratricidal” in the weekly Der Spiegel.

The penultimate chapter was provided by Söder on Sunday, at fly at night in a private plane to Berlin in search of support between the CDU, after which he had a last direct negotiation with Laschet.

In favor of Söder they had spoken various “Länder” from the east – where the far right is especially strong and it is considered that the right-wing Söder can better contain his drive. It also had the support of the youth of the party, the Junge Union.

Söder leads Laschet in popularity, which is attributed to his rigorous management of the fight against the pandemic in Bavaria, according to the chancellor’s line. Politically, Laschet better fits the chancellor’s centrist and consensus-building profile.

Bavarian leadership complex

Only two Bavarian leaders have so far led the Conservatives in a national election. The first was in 1979, when the parliamentary group opted for Franz Josef Strauss; The Social Democrat Helmut Schmidt was re-elected Chancellor.

The next one who tried it was Edmund Stoiber, in 2002. Merkel was already leading the CDU, but resigned from the candidacy under pressure from strong men from the party who they considered she could not win. There, too, a Social Democrat, Gerhard Schröder, was re-elected as Chancellor.

The co-president of Los Verdes de Alamnia Annalena Baerbock.ANDREAS GORA / EFE

The green discipline

In the midst of the conservative internal pulse, the Greens on Monday appointed their candidate to the Chancellery, who will be the co-president Annalena Baerbock. Both she and her two-headed presidential partner, fellow moderate Robert Habeck, were running for the job, but have not publicly vied for it.

For the first time in history polls point to a viable green chancellery. The environmentalists occupy the second position in vote intention, five points below the conservatives.

Until now, the only experience of the Greens in a federal government was as partners in the two Schröder legislatures (1998-2005).