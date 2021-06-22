Merkel warns about the danger of full stadiums in the Euro

BERLIN.

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, warned about the danger of allowing football stadiums to fill up during La Liga matches. Eurocup and urged the UEFA to take action in this regard, given the danger of Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“I don’t think it’s good that there are full stadiums,” Merkel said after a meeting with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in reference to matches played in the UK. Despite being skeptical about UEFA deciding to act, she expressed her hope that the body would handle the situation responsibly.

Due to the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus In the United Kingdom, the suitability of holding the semifinal matches and the final in London, as planned, has been discussed for days.

Merkel recalled that, since the British country is a area with virus variants, anyone who returns to Germany from there will have to spend 14 days in quarantine, with very few exceptions.

In turn, the president regretted that in the European Union (EU) it has not yet been possible to have “a completely uniform position of the Member States when it comes to travel regulations”. “Is counterproductive“, he acknowledged.

The chancellor explained that perhaps a situation like that of Portugal, where after the celebration of the final of the Champions League in Lisbon the city had to adopt severe measures to contain the contagions. “That is why we have to work even harder on this,” he said.

ald

