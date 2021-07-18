Merkel visits the epicenter of the catastrophe, while the death toll from the floods in Germany and Belgium rises to 183

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Schuld (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / .)

The death toll in the floods in western Germany has risen to 156 in recent hours, while the danger of overflows grows in the east and south of the country. In Belgium, 27 deaths have also been registered, bringing the total between the two countries to 183.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has traveled to the town of Schuld, accompanied by the head of the regional government, the Social Democrat Malu Dreyer. There are still hundreds of disappeared on German soil, while 103 people are being searched on Belgian territory.

The German language hardly has words to describe the devastation caused here Angela Merkel, during her visit to the epicenter of the floods

During her visit, the Chancellor has described “ghostly images” and has assured that the federal government will provide all the necessary aid to the population of the Rhineland-Palatinate, one of the epicenters of the destruction. “The German language barely has words to describe the devastation caused here,” lamented the chancellor before warning that the reconstruction will take time.

The German authorities have notified this new balance of victims, which corresponds mainly to the Rhineland Palatinate lander, with a total of 110 deaths in the Ahrweiler region, between the cities of Koblenz and Cologne. This has been one of the most affected points of these floods, due to the overflow of the Ahr River, a tributary of the Rhine.

In the region of Wallonia, in the south of Belgium, some 41,000 households have been without electricity supply, for which the authorities have announced the release of emergency funds to help affected populations.

The danger moves to Saxony and Bavaria

The pressure of the floods has subsided in western Germany, where since this Saturday there has been no significant rainfall. In contrast, the situation has become more tense in Saxony (east) and Bavaria (south), since the first overflows have occurred. In several areas a state of alarm has been decreed and the neighbors have been evacuated. In addition, a first fatality has been reported in a town in Upper Bavaria.

Floods affect Austria

A huge flood, caused by heavy rains that fell for hours this Saturday, has devastated the center of the town of Hallein, in the Austrian state of Salzburg. However, no human casualties have been recorded. At least one car and other artifacts were washed away by the Kothbach stream, which after hours of heavy rains had turned into a powerful river. According to local fire officials, many houses in downtown Hallein have been flooded.

Numerous local fire brigade units are deployed in other areas of Salzburg, including the well-known tourist towns of Mittersill and Zell am See. There, the Salzach River has been overflowed by the enormous amounts of water that fell today in the area.

In the city of Salzburg, where the famous Summer Festival began this Sunday, the authorities have already begun to strengthen protection measures against rising water. In this sense, problems with river flooding are expected in the coming days in the Upper Austria and Styria regions.

