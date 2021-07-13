Merkel rules out mandatory vaccination against covid-19

BERLIN.

Germany has no “intention” to do obligatory the vaccination against him covid-19declared this Tuesday the Chancellor Angela Merkel, who trusts the “Will” of the patients and in the “publicity” in favor of these drugs.

We have no intention of following this path, “said the German chancellor during a visit to the Robert Koch public health institute, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country’s health personnel should be vaccinated before September 15.

I don’t think we can gain trust by changing what we said, that is, no to mandatory vaccination, “Merkel said.

Merkel bet to win the confidence of the people advertising in favor of the vaccination and letting as many people as possible become ambassadors for the vaccine from your own experience.

Currently, 48.6 million inhabitants of Germany, 58.5% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine and of these, 35.4 million (42.6%) are fully vaccinated, detailed Health Minister Jens Spahn, lamenting that speed has been lost in the vaccination rate.

Mandatory vaccination against covid-19 is gaining ground in the European Union at a time of rebound in the epidemic in many countries due to the arrival of the Delta variant.

In addition to France, Greece also announced that its health workers will be required to get vaccinated from September 1.

jrr