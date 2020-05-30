German Federal Chancellor says he will not be able to travel to Washington due to the covid-19 epidemic and says he will stay in Germany to keep up with the situation. German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected US President Donald Trump’s invitation to participate in the G7 summit in Washington, United States, at the end of June, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

“Currently, given the general situation of the pandemic, she cannot confirm her personal presence, that is, a trip to Washington,” the Federal Chancellery said on Saturday (05/30). Merkel will stay in Germany to follow the evolution of the pandemic, added the German federal government.

After canceling the G7 summit, scheduled for June 11 and 12, at Camp David, Trump said a week ago that he was considering organizing a leaders’ meeting because that would be “an excellent sign” of returning to normal during the pandemic.

Shortly after the announcement, the German chancellor had said that she had not yet decided whether to appear in person or to participate by videoconference, but on Saturday the German government communicated its decision.

On Friday, the White House reported that Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed that a G7 meeting, with the leaders in attendance, should take place soon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who organized the 2018 meeting, said that security is a priority, and the French government has announced that President Emmanuel Macron is willing to go to Camp David if there are health conditions. This was also the position adopted by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

