Germany’s forests, which cover a third of the territory and are part of both the country’s cultural and physical landscapes, are in danger.

At the annual celebration of “Arbor Day” in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video message to warn of the growing threat from climate change.

The last two summers in the country, exceptionally hot and dry, have weakened millions of trees, affecting defenses against scotylids, beetles that can be fatal to older forests.

And after an exceptionally hot April this year, still two months from summer, a forest fire had to be put out near the western town of Gummersbach this week.

“We are already noticing these days that it is not raining enough in many areas of Germany,” said Merkel.

Danny Ohnesorge, president of the Association of the German Timber Industry, told a local radio that April recorded only 5% of normal rainfall and that, if the drought continues, trees could die en masse.

Concerns have grown in recent years about the impact of climate change on Germany’s densely forested landscapes, scenes from many romantic myths, legends and fairy tales.

There is always an increased risk of forest fires in spring (from the Northern Hemisphere), given the dry and dead leaves that fall before new plants grow, but the scenario is particularly acute this year, said Mathias Niesar, of the state climate protection team. and forestry.

“This is an extremely explosive situation, where just a few sparks – or a single spark – can be enough to cause a catastrophe,” he told . TV.

