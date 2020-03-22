Merkel quarantined after medical contact with coronavirus

On the other hand, the German government decided to limit the meetings of more than two people to contain the Covid-19.

After being in contact with a doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel “decided to immediately quarantine” At his home, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced this Sunday.

The spokesperson added that in the coming days Merkel will undergo a test to find out if she is infected with the new coronavirus.

Moments earlier, the German chancellor unveiled various measures for its citizens with the aim of containing the pandemic.

Merkel decided to tighten her pre-physical restraints to contain the Covid-19 coronavirus to the point of drastically limit any friction between more than two people.

Families and people living in the same home are exempt from the restriction, according to the conditions of the measure, one among the new package of restrictions that the German government plans to announce in the coming hours.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Germany is already 18 thousand 610, while the deceased have increased to 55 in the last hours, according to new estimates from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the government agency in charge of disease control in the country. (With information from Europa Press)