German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the Germans to make use of the mobile phone application intended to help determine the contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus and are expected to help break the chains of infection.

The more people use the app the more useful it will be, ”Merkel said in her weekly video message.

Merkel recalled that the use of the application is absolutely voluntary and that there is neither reward for those who use it nor disadvantages for those who reject it, but added that it is in the interest of each individual to know if they have had close contact with a person infected.

The free application is available from Tuesday and in the first days it has already been installed on your devices by several million people.

It has been worth betting on the maximum possible transparency and the highest demands in terms of data protection and computer security. Today we can say that this application deserves your trust, “said the chancellor.

According to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institut Some 9 million people have already installed the application on their mobile phones.

The application makes that when two users are less than two meters away for more than 15 minutes, their mobile phones exchange data via bluetooth.

In the event that one of the two users tests positive for a coronavirus, they have the possibility to enter the result in their application and they will inform the people with whom they have had close contact anonymously.

Merkel added that the most important thing in the fight against the coronavirus is to avoid new infections.

For this, our behavior is essential: we must continue to keep our distances, wear masks and wash our hands frequently, ”he said.

In Germany, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 190,608 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 9,554 people have died.

Currently in German hospitals there are 376 COVID-19 patients who are being treated in intensive care units.

