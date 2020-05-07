▲ The German tournament will return under strict sanitation controls, with Covid-19 tests to all those who participate in training or matches at least once a week. In the picture, Bayern Munich practice.Photo @FCBayernEs

Berlin In Europe, soccer acquired dimensions of state affairs. Yesterday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel authorized the revival of soccer this month, which is a breath of hope for players and teams across the continent that the paralysis of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic may end soon.

With a decline in the Covid-19 cases, Merkel declared that the return of the country’s two highest divisions may enter the plans for relaxation of the confinement measures.

However, the presence of fans in stadiums will have to wait much longer on the continent to contain the advance of the coronavirus, as long as there is no vaccine.

The head of the German government, after a meeting with the Länder (regional states), announced: The Bundesliga can return from the second half of May, respecting the rules that have been agreed.

The German tournament will be the first major football competition to resume in Europe after the interruption of the sport in March. The Belgian, French and Dutch leagues were canceled prematurely after governments decided that sporting events were unsafe, even without an audience.

This ensures that the sporting outcome is on the court and not in the offices, said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, executive director of Bayern Munich, whose club leads the tournament with a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and nine games to go.

Erling, let’s pick it up where you left off, Dortmund said in a tweet that includes a link to a collection of goals by his youthful sensation Erling Haaland.

Croatia also announced yesterday plans for soccer to return on May 30, while in Turkey it will try to do so from June 12 and is still waiting to host the postponed final of the Champions League in Istanbul next August.

Both the English Premier and the Spanish League await authorization from their governments to reactivate their competitions in June.

The return of the Bundesliga is very good news for European football, for the return to a new normal and for the reactivation of such an important economic and social activity, celebrated Javier Tebas, President of the Spanish League.

The German Soccer League (DFL) has long defended this resumption, vital for the economic survival of a sector that employs 56,000 people in Germany. If the last nine days of the Bundesliga (First and Second Division) can be played, German clubs will recover 300 million euros of television rights, to soften their losses a little, when more than a dozen clubs from the 36 in both categories are on the brink of bankruptcy, according to the German press.

The health plan of the Teutonic League rests above all on the coronavirus detection tests. Any person who participates in training or matches will be subject to controls at least once a week, and compulsorily the day before matches.

critics

The return of soccer does not generate unanimity in German sport, as evidenced by the complaint of Johannes Vetter, the world champion in 2017 in javelin throwing.

The State sells the health of the population and the sick to soccer. It is perverse, Vetter said in an interview with a regional newspaper.

Former world shot put champion Christina Schwanitz finds the privilege of soccer unacceptable. “I don’t think soccer has this special position and it feels like everyone else, just because it makes a lot of money.”

