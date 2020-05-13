The taut rope linking Berlin to Moscow has become even tighter. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has used an exceptionally harsh tone on Wednesday in the Bundestag to refer to Russia, regarding its alleged involvement in the cyberattack against the German Parliament in 2015. “It hurts. Every day I strive to have a better relationship with Russia, but on the other hand, then you see that there is serious evidence that there are Russian forces involved in things like these, “he lamented. Even so, Merkel has assured that Berlin will continue working to have a good relationship with Russia, although, she clarified that “this does not make it easy”.

Merkel has addressed in an appearance in the Bundestag the evolution of the pandemic in Germany and the economic consequences for the country. But when Tabea Rössner, a Green member of parliament, asked her about the results of the cyber attack investigations leaked to the press, the chancellor has spoken clearly. In view of the attorney general’s investigations, Merkel has said that there is “strong evidence” pointing to Moscow and in response to a later question, she considered it “scandalous.” The German chancellor has even hinted at possible retaliation against Moscow. “Of course we always reserve the right to take action, also against Russia.”

The German press revealed in early May that the attorney general’s office had issued an international arrest warrant against a Russian hacker named Dimitri Badin, accused of espionage and allegedly working for the Russian Military Intelligence Services (GRU). Badin, linked to Unit 26165, is on the list of people wanted by the FBI for his alleged relationship with other famous cyberattacks, including them. Badin’s face linked to the world anti-doping agency appears on the FBI’s website. He is also linked to hacking the 2016 US election.

Five years ago, the German Parliament suffered the largest cyberattack against a German institution. The deputies received an email apparently from the United Nations with information about Ukraine and that it was loaded with a virus that was installed in the computers of the Bundestag. For weeks, the virus spread through Parliament’s computer system, and hackers allegedly managed to gather massive information. For several days, the system was paralyzed and pirates extracted about 16 gigabytes of information, according to the magazine Der Spiegel, which recently detailed that up to 21 countries have collaborated in the investigations. German media reported that the chancellor’s own account may have been affected.

Merkel explained in Parliament that she does not have concrete information on what type of information the hackers accessed and thinks that it was rather a random attack in which they stole what they could. He considered that the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office are solvent and recalled that in the Russian case it is “a strategy. We have to be aware of this hybrid war, ”which Merkel says includes information distortion and cyberwarfare. “It is not a coincidence, it is a strategy,” he estimated.

Investigations into the cyberattack transpire after a murder in a Berlin park led to a considerable diplomatic conflict between Moscow and Berlin late last year. Chechen ex-combatant Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in the head in flat daylight in the heart of the German capital. The killer, who shot from a bicycle, then threw away the pistol and wig he was carrying into the river. Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats due to the prosecution’s suspicions of Moscow’s involvement and the lack of cooperation from the Russian authorities.

The German internal secret services regularly alert to the danger of espionage by foreign countries, including Russia. “Over the past few years, we have seen considerable improvement in attacks by the spy services. The agencies of Russia, China and Iran in particular have made intensive use of these means to attack targets in Germany ”, indicates on its website the Federal Office for the Protection of the German Constitution (BFV).

Resurrect Schengen

The German government announced on Wednesday the lifting of border controls, imposed two months ago to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The reopening of borders is part of the restriction relief plan, which in Germany has already led to the reopening of shops, schools and even the resumption of the Bundesliga next weekend, albeit behind closed doors.

In the Bundestag, Chancellor Merkel said on Wednesday that “the objective, if the cases of infections allow it, is that from June 15, border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated.” Merkel, a training physicist, warned of the danger of resuming economic activity and public life too quickly in fear of a new wave of infections. “It would be depressing if we had to go back to the restrictions we have left behind for wanting too much and too soon,” he warned.

