Probably the greatest attraction of Blockchain technology is its openness, and that is, anyone anywhere in the world can start their own project based on blockchains and challenge the most consolidated cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem with it. That is precisely what the Merk team has done, which from Colombia has decided to launch its own virtual currency (token) based on the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, today we bring you a review of the Merk cryptocurrency, an interesting alternative for Latin America.

Basic data of the Merk cryptocurrency

Name: Merk (MERK)

Release year: 2021

Country of origin: Colombia

Website: cryptomerk.com

Business model

The pandemic generated by COVID-19 exposed great vulnerabilities within our societies. Emphasizing the need to create a resilient digital infrastructure that can function in emergencies like this. Allowing people to get on with their lives, working and using even in the worst of times.

This was especially obvious for developing countries like Colombia. Where there is no infrastructure connected to the digital world as there is in countries such as Europe or the United States. This being the main motivation for the Merk team, which in September last year launched Merkafeed, an online buying and selling platform available for the moment, for the inhabitants of Colombia.

As could be seen in the Merk cryptocurrency review, the basis of its ecosystem is found in MerkaFeed.

However, the objective of the Merk team was not only to launch an online market, but to create a whole commercial ecosystem to facilitate digital transactions in Colombia and Latin America, having the Merk currency (token) at the center of this effort. A cryptocurrency designed by the company and launched in February of this year, with which they plan to revolutionize the digital economy.

Merk Features

Thus, Merk was created as a BEP-20 token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, the Blockchain of the Binance exchange. Therefore, it has the advantages of this chain of blocks, including its security, the speed in the execution of operations and the low fees per transaction.

The goal behind the creation of Merk is for the cryptocurrency to serve as the fundamental basis for a commercial ecosystem in its birth. This would be made up of four elements; In the first place, e-commerce, whose purpose is to guarantee the usability of the cryptocurrency for the purchase and sale of goods and services, MerkaFeed being the main platform currently accepting Merk as a means of payment.

The second element is Merk Academy, a project that is being developed and is aimed at the community and all people who wish to acquire knowledge about the digital world and cryptocurrencies.

The third element is commerce, Merk will not only be a means of payment in online commerce, but there will also be face-to-face commercial establishments that will accept the currency (token) as a means of payment.

The fourth and last element is the M-bank, a digital bank that is under development. Merk is supported by a community of people who are helping the growth of the currency (token) working on strategies and alliances that help generate value and grow to the next level, for this, the website and social media channels of the project They are the main means of communication between the company and the users.

How to acquire Merk?

Merk is currently listed on an Exchange: Tarmex.io. Which, although the Merk team has promised its future inclusion in a second cryptocurrency exchange, strongly limits the ability of users to carry out operations with the cryptocurrency, and therefore its scope within the crypto world, although there is another option: People who do not have much knowledge in the crypto world can buy directly through the company’s WhatsApp channel. Since the company is very recent, it is working on all the named developments and they send the promise to be soon on platforms such as CoinMarketCap and other exchanges.

On the other hand, Merk has also promised the future launch of Merk Wallet, a digital wallet currently under development where users can store their cryptocurrency tokens. This wallet would have advanced technology, including the creation of a personal ID for the identification and more efficient use of the wallet by users, it will also have an option to stake from the second quarter of this 2021.

However, and until these promises materialize, the cryptocurrency faces a major obstacle to its expansion. It is estimated that there are currently about 500 Merk users who have acquired more than 200,000 virtual currency tokens, according to information provided by the company.

Conclusions

For many years, the center of the crypto community has been found in Asia, Europe, and the United States. While in Latin America, despite being one of the continents that uses cryptocurrencies the most, there has not been an active development of new projects based on Blockchain technology. For this reason, initiatives like this, created on Latin American soil, are so important to the crypto Latino community.

One of the great advantages is that it has its own e-commerce: MerkaFeed, being an excellent starting use case for the Merk cryptocurrency. The project has a roadmap with an ambitious expansion plan and that is where its true long-term value lies.

Finally, it is important to remember that no cryptocurrency is guaranteed success, not Merk or any other. Only the passage of time and the effort put behind the project will determine it.

You can follow all the news of the Merk project on your social networks:

Risk Warning: Investing in cryptocurrencies carries risk. It is important to do a thorough research before buying / selling digital assets.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related