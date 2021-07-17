Meritorious comeback of Valencia against Villarreal

07/16/2021

21:28 CEST

Sport.es

First preseason rehearsal for him Villarreal and the Valencia that ended with a meritorious triumph of the che team after going back 2-0 with which the Yellow Submarine prevailed on the scoreboard at the equator of the second half. Bordalás already imposes its stamp on the Valencianists, while Emery He distributed the minutes with two totally different eleven in what was the first test of an exciting and demanding campaign.

VILE

VAL

Villarreal

Rulli; Peña, Mandi, Funes Mori, Moreno; Capoue, Trigueros; Yeremy, Raba, Ontiveros; Boy. They also played: Jorgensen, Gaspar, Foyth, Cuenca, Pedraza, Gómez, Millan, Morlanes, Parejo, Hassan, Alcácer.

Valencia

Cillessen; Correia, Paulista, Alderete, Vázquez; López, Guillamon, Racic, Pérez; Musah, Nephew. They also played: Piccini, Diakhaby, Sáenz, Molina, Gómez, Cherysev, Vallejo, Jason, Marí.

Goals

1-0 M.45 Moreno. 2-0 M.67 Cuenca. 2-1 M.68 Vallejo. 2-2 M.87 Vallejo. 2-3 M.93 Cherysev.

Referee

Juan Manuel Gordillo Escamilla. TA: Cuenca (63 ‘) / Guillamón (30’), Alderete (42 ‘).

Incidents

Oliva Nova Sport Center (50 spectators).

Villarreal and Valencia met in the Oliva Nova Sport Center on a hot summer afternoon on the Valencian coast. Little seemed to matter to Bordalás, what made it clear from the first minute that his identity in his new project will be the same as in Getafe. The ‘groguet’ set started with control, but the intensity in pressure and the good placement on falls and the second plays of Valencia caused many errors in the construction of the Villarreal.

Alderete Y Mandi they fulfilled with good marks in their respective debuts and both led the axes of their defenses. The first part passed without major shocks or occasions, a typical preseason game, although with more intensity than expected. Something that, on the other hand, could be intuited with Emery Y Bordalás on the benches. Alberto Moreno advancement Villarreal on the brink of halftime with his goal after rejection of the stick to a shot from Pain.

The second half started with a completely different eleven in the Villarreal and with many changes in the Valencia. Basin rose the second on the scoreboard for the Castellón with a volley goal after a high heel of Alcacer. The international with the U21s had a good game and will try to convince Emery in preseason to gain a foothold in the center of defense. Very complicated task, on the other hand.

The encounter seemed controlled for him Villarreal, but immediately afterwards Vallejo cut the distance and put Valencia back in the game. Bordalás He does not understand preseason and did not allow his team to slow down at any time despite the result. Thus, the Cadiz striker scored his particular double from the penalty spot, and when it seemed that the game was already dying, Cherysev gave a meritorious victory to the Valencians with an acrobatic shot from within the area.

Key players were missing in the Villarreal, of course, but it is still a wake up call this defeat. The season will be very demanding for the ‘groguets’ with their qualification for the Champions League after winning the Europa League, and Emery cry out for more signings. Bordalás also, but the Valencian economy does not allow large outlays. Lots of fabric to cut on both sets.