Merhy defends her WBA belt against Zhang this Saturday in Belgium

(Photo: Supplied)

Belgian Ryad Merhy will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight championship against Chinese Zhaoxin Zhang this Saturday in Brussels, Belgium.

Merhy is 28 years old and is a native of the Ivory Coast but a Belgian national, where he has lived and carried out his fighting career. He defeated the hitherto undefeated Imre Szello in his last bout in October 2019.

The pause due to the pandemic has forced Merhy to be out of the ring for almost two years and now he will return to face under a great frame to face a careful rival like the Asian.

Zhang arrives with little media attention but with great motivation and a lot to win. The Chinese is 25 years old and has a five-win streak.

Friday will be the weigh-in ceremony, in which they must score 200 pounds to be eligible for the belt. Merhy has 29 wins, 1 loss and 24 knockouts for the 10 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw that Zhang has on his record.