Castellón needs to feel comfortable with the car

He believes that Ricciardo is one of the best pilots and throws a ‘dart’ at Bottas

Roberto Merhi has praised the ability of Fernando Alonso to adapt to any competition car. The player from Castellón, forceful as usual, assures that you give the two-time champion of the Formula 1 world a “shit” and makes him go fast; on the contrary, he includes himself and Carlos Sainz in the “bag” of drivers who need a minimum of comfort in the car to get the most out of it.

“Carlos has had great seasons in small formulas, like in the Renault championship or in the European F3, he started very strong. I coincided two races, my last two. And it started very well, but at one point it stopped going so well In the past, when he felt like he was taking 100% out of the car, the same thing happened to me. If Alonso has anything, it’s that you give him shit and he makes it go fast, “said Roberto Merhi, in statements collected by the Marca newspaper. .

Roberto was recently included by Daniel Ricciardo in his list of most underrated drivers he has ever raced against. The driver from Castellón appreciates the Australian’s gesture and praises his overtaking ability, while launching a small ‘dart’ at Valtteri Bottas.

“I read it. It’s nice that one of the best drivers remembers you like that. And he’s one of the best overtaking. When I was racing against him and against Bottas, I was two years younger than them. I was 16 and they were 18, and These are years in which that difference is very noticeable, and I was the most aggressive in the race, although it is not very good for me to say it. He was the finest of the three and I was the aggressive one; Bottas was perhaps the worst in the race. In fact, today in F1 you see it. ”

“The same as it costs him today in F1, it cost him then. I think Ricciardo had more respect to fight against me than against Bottas, who always lost the battle. It’s like Vettel, if he doesn’t escape he has a hard time winning the race The three of us reached the end very tight in the championship and we had very strong battles, especially Daniel and me, “said Merhi to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.