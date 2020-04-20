The Spanish cannot reveal which team he helps

Explain what exactly its function is

Roberto Merhi was a starting driver in Formula 1 in the 2015 season with Manor. Although he has not been part of the grid since 2016, he reveals that he does work for a team from the Great Circus, although he cannot reveal which one.

The Spanish does not mention what team it is and argues that it is something that they have asked him so that any other team does not try to take advantage of the information he has thanks to his work.

“I’m still working with the Formula 1 team in the simulator and I plan to continue. No, they won’t let me say what team it is. Maybe during the year yes. They tell me that they don’t want other teams to ask me and things like that, “reveals in statements published by Marca.

Merhi explains what the work he does on the simulator consists of during a race weekend. The Benicasim team concentrates the greatest workload on Friday and Saturday, that is, on free practice and qualifying days.

“We do the ‘back to back’ of the weekend, which is to simulate it in parallel until the classification because then the car can no longer be touched on the circuit and we do a couple of race runs to see the degradation. The work is , above all, on Friday and Saturday. We started two hours before –8: 00 in the morning– and we finished six hours later –20: 00–, ”he points out.

Merhi’s work is important to compare the data obtained in the simulator with that collected from track activity on the circuit itself. The Spanish clarifies that the weather conditions, especially the wind, play an important role.

“On Friday the whole configuration is reviewed until it is perfect and then on Saturday, too. First we work with estimated data from previous years or those that are considered good, then the data is collected on track and sometimes it changes a lot; others, very little, it depends on the conditions. The wind also influences a lot.

