Roberto believes that Carlos would have no problem measuring himself against Leclerc

It highlights the step forward that the Madrid player has taken since his arrival in Formula 1

Carlos Sainz ends his contract with McLaren this 2020 and has the option to renew or try to find a seat in one of the great teams. The Spaniard’s name has been linked to Ferrari in recent months and Roberto Merhi urges the Spaniard not to turn down a seat in the Italian team if the opportunity presents itself.

Merhi is clear that if he were in Sainz’s position and were presented with a Ferrari offer, he would blindly accept it.

“If I had only one option to go to Ferrari, I would. My opinion is that the best drivers on the grid today are Hamilton and Verstappen and, honestly, Carlos was able to be at Max’s level and once he has faced him, doing it with Leclerc would mean nothing to him., it would not give me any fear instead, “says Roberto in statements published by Marca.

Merhi further adds that Sainz’s character would be well received by the Italian team. The Benicasim, however, points out that McLaren’s only drawback is the fact that they do not have their own power unit, something that does happen at Ferrari

“He is Spanish and for a Spanish, there is a good harmony when he goes to an Italian team; I have lived it. I would go. I also say that McLaren is very good, but it will always depend on being a client of a biker like Renault or Mercedes and I don’t know how good that is when it comes to winning a World Cup, “he warns.

The former Formula 1 driver has influenced Sainz’s step forward, especially since he has been at McLaren. The Spaniard thinks that the key is the work environment that exists in Woking and the existing relationship between Madrid and the team.

“He has improved in consistency and I think he has managed to reach a team that now feels his own, that listens to him and is focused on him. I think that is the case and that he is very comfortable. I think that is the key to the season so good he did last year, “says Merhi to close.

