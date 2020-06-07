Draft movement in the Spanish telecommunications sector this week after confirming the CEO of MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, the Takeover bid for the MásMóvil Group conducted by a private equity consortium of Providence Equity Partners, Cinven and KKR, valued at € 5 billion, debt included.

If the takeover bid is successful, once it is accepted by 50% of the shareholders and has the approval of Competing authorities such as the Secretary of State for Telecommunications, the CNMV, and the European Commission; the acquisition would be completed around next fall.

Although this movement would not involve no change in the number of large operators operating in Spain in the short term, especially after denying Orange that it was considering launching a counter-match, the doors to other changes in the future.

Europe is now more permissive with market concentration

Jean Claude Juncker’s traditional European Commission position on mergers of telecommunications operators has been to encourage the appearance of fourth operators to ensure greater competition and that consumers do not end up paying inflated prices.

From Spain, the current (although for a short time more) president of the National Commission of Markets and Competition, José María Marín Quemada, was openly aligned with Europe after declaring that “We identified a single operator with a monopoly; two operators , with a duopoly, three operators, with an oligopoly, and four operators, it begins to reassure us. And from then on… “.

But the increase in competition, linked to an unprecedented trade war in the sector and a cut in the income of operators that condition your investments, together with the need to have to compete with Asian and American giants Where they mainly have two large telecommunications operators, it seems to be changing the European vision regarding market concentration.

The value of European telecommunications companies is now at its lowest point in 15 years, raising questions about the return on investment.

In late 2018, the European Commission approved a merger in the Netherlands that left three major operators, hinting that that figure did not threaten competition. Something similar has happened more recently in the United Kingdom after the merger between Virgin and O2 or the correction by the Supreme Court of the European Union to the veto that in 2016 prevented Telefónica to sell its business to Hutchison Three.

The group MásMóvil in Spain is the fourth largest operator behind Vodafone, Orange and Movistar, so the possibility of their merger would be more open than ever, with the fifth national operator also being in the spotlight, which has recently come into play under the Virgin telco brand, in the hands of the Euskaltel Group.

Spain started consolidation after losing 15% of the market to smaller operators

You have to go back to 2014 to know the start of the first big wave of consolidation of the telecommunications market in Spain, when three major operators they were below 85% market share for the first time. First with Vodafone buying Ono, and soon after with Orange buying Jazztel.

At the end of 2019, the market share in the three main fixed broadband operators was again below 85%, even reaching 80% in the field of mobile telephony, so a new wave of mergers could be in the making.

At that time, the mergers were conditional on the transfer of part of the infrastructure and the mobile spectrum of the operators purchased from other actors, which would guarantee the creation of the fourth largest operator that the MásMóvil Group has become today. With five operators on the board after the emergence of Euskaltel and large MVNOs such as Digi, the new wave of concentrations seems almost inevitable.

What will MásMóvil do in the hands of its new owners?

MásMóvil currently has large agreements for access to Orange’s fiber and mobile network, including the sharing of 5G sites. For its part, Euskaltel also reached a great agreement with Orange for access to its fiber and mobile networks throughout the territory, so that three involved could be the most suitable to start some merger process in the future.

Since Orange have denied for the moment having an interest in MásMóvil, among other reasons because due to the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19, Orange is going to lower the dividend by 30% to protect its balance sheet against the recession. On the other hand, it does not seem like a good time for purchases by Vodafone, which is in the process of debt reduction. But what if it’s the opposite?

With the new investment funds that will control MásMóvil, the Group gain financial muscle despite having a debt close to 2,000 million euros. It would seem difficult for the small fish to eat the big one, but it would not be the first time and Meinrad Spenger already has experience from when MásMóvil bought Yoigo.

In the event that MásMóvil were interested in buying Vodafone or Orange, there would also be a risk that the debt will end up making this type of acquisition unprofitable in the medium and long term. A similar example could be that of Telefónica, which, after its commitment to Latin America, 30 years later has chosen to focus on four key markets. Furthermore, from Vodafone, Nick Read stated that Spain is strategic for the group and they are not interested in selling it.

In any case, an operation involving two of the four main Spanish operators would have to deal with the restrictions imposed from the CNMC, which limit the maximum spectrum that each operator can accumulate, among other factors. However, the decision will depend on the new direction of the body, which is expected to be in the hands of Cani Fernández.

New purchases from operators, more investment in infrastructure and recover the initiative in low prices, the weapons to make the new MásMóvil more relevant

What seems undeniable is that the new owners of MásMóvil will try to make the most of it sooner rather than later, so it will be necessary to justify an increase in the value of the company If they intend to sell it, and if it is not through purchases that make it continue to grow rapidly in the number of customers, the current model based on adjusted prices in balance with a scrupulous return on investment, may not be enough to continue growing at the same rate. after strengthening the low cost brands of its competitors.

It will also be seen if the new MásMóvil bets on having a greater weight in the future spectrum auction in the 700 Mhz band and the increase in its mobile infrastructure, which makes it less dependent on its agreements with third-party telephones to have more maneuver to act when it comes to growth, as it has done so far.

The emergence of a rate with unlimited mobile data in Yoigo not as competitive as could be expected, could be a sample of the Little margin left for MásMóvil to continue taking the initiative at low prices. In addition, Orange will have the key in the future to continue allowing it to be profitable to facilitate increased competition in the market with this type of agreement, if the worst affected is Orange itself, as has been happening in recent months.