(Bloomberg) – Negotiators expect a rapid surge in activity in the second half of the year, forecasting divestments and deals on all stocks could lift the worst drop in the acquisition in years.

As governments reopen pandemic-ravaged economies, CEOs and boards start thinking about doing business, after raising money to shore up balance sheets, according to global M&A co-managers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc Dusty Philip and Michael Carr.

They said that industries like technology can lead the way out, with deals that also come from severely affected sectors, such as energy, where companies must transact to stay alive.

“What we have learned from the past is that sharp declines in the M&A market have led to strong recoveries, so we expect a strong second half with higher levels of M&A,” said Philip. “The vast majority of discussions are suspended, but many clients remain in a strong position and in the lead with regard to the deployment of capital for mergers and acquisitions.”

The bank’s analysis of three crises in the past 30 years shows that mergers and acquisitions take a couple of years to return to their maximum acceleration, Carr said. But this recovery is already in its “second wave,” where companies are trying of gaining scale through peer mergers and asset sales to focus on core businesses, he said.

Billionaire John Malone’s Telefónica SA and Liberty Global Plc agreed this month to combine their UK operations for $ 39 billion, while Coty Inc. agreed to sell its Wella and Clairol brands to the buying firm KKR & Co. in a deal US $ 4.3 billion. Uber Technologies Inc. has made an offer to acquire Grubhub Inc., people familiar with the matter said this week.

Global mergers and acquisitions have fallen 45% this year to $ 619 billion in announced deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

George Casey, who heads the global merger and acquisition practice at the Shearman & Sterling LLP law firm, said cash flow corporations and private equity funds are looking for buying opportunities.

“There will be some industries like oil and gas that will have to do something: they suffered a double whammy from the pandemic and also low oil prices and they may have to look for transactions as a matter of survival,” he said.

Mergers and acquisitions survey

A recent survey by consulting firm Ernst & Young found that companies are preparing to transact.

More than half of the more than 1,000 senior executives surveyed said they hope to divest assets in the next 12 months, in part to finance technology investments, according to the company’s annual Global Study on Corporate Divestment. About two-thirds said they would reform their portfolios to prepare for a post-pandemic economy.

“More companies than ever say they are holding assets for too long,” the firm said. “As they face even tougher and probably more limited capital allocation decisions in a disrupted business environment, they will need to reform their portfolios.”

The pandemic will also affect how deals are made, according to Philip of Goldman Sachs. He expects clients to focus more on environmental, social and governance issues.

“What you will see, for example, is that companies are looking at their portfolios with specific carbon footprint targets in mind or are considering synergies in the context of how employees and communities will be cared for,” he said.

Original Note: Dealmakers Look for M&A to Pick Up in Second Half of the Year

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 35 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.