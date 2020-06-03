The agency specializing in mergers and acquisitions, Mergermarket, cites bank sources that assure that the agreements reached by the promoter funds of the Public Stock Acquisition Operation (OPA) with the main shareholders MásMóvil, as well as the price they have offered, discourage hypothetical counterpair operations.

“Although there are certainly rumors about a counter offer circulating in the market, it seems unlikely that it will occur,” bank sources told Mergermarket.

For the interlocutors consulted by this firm, the opening of the consortium of the three funds to new stakeholders in the operator it also has no sign of being carried out, because they do not require more capital and the participation of the three funds could be diluted.

Cinven, KKR and Providence

For its part, Mergermarket also does not see feasible a possible union of a fund interested in a counterparty with a rival teleco such as Euskaltel, because the Basque operator is focused on its national expansion strategy with Virgin Telco.

Interlocutors consulted by Mergermarket highlight that the price offered by the funds Cinven, KKR and Providence It is high for 100% of MásMóvil, at a time when the Spanish telecommunications sector is shrinking in terms of Ebitda.

In Mergermarket they assure that the three funds promoting the OPA trust in the possibilities of MásMóvil to continue contributing growth to the telecommunications business and especially now on the doorstep of the massive deployment of 5G.

The market supports the fixed price

For its part, the market supports the price set in the takeover bid for MásMóvil. The price of 22.50 euros Fixed by the Cinven, KKR and Providence funds on the operator reflects the value of the company and is in line with or even superior to other operations previously formulated in the sector, according to financial experts.

Shares in the telecommunications company were trading last week in line with the price weighted last month. Taking the May 27 price as a reference, the takeover bid would imply a premium of 29.6% on said price and 29.3% and 39.3% if the weighted price of the last and last three months is taken as a reference .

However, rumors about the operation triggered the price of MásMóvil as of Thursday, registering a rise of 7.8% from the close of Wednesday to the close of Friday, well above the Ibex 35 which fell 1.1 % in the same term, thus limiting the premium to 20.2% compared to the price of the teleco the day before the tender offer was formulated. For this reason, experts believe that the premium offered is around 30%.