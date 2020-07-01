Movistar does not slack off in its commercial proposal to attract new customers. In fact, the blue operator has decided to extend all its offers until the end of July. This gives us another full month to access the discounts of Fusion, free unlimited gigs or discounted contract rates. To try to put a little order, we tell you how the Movistar rates are on offer including Fusion and unlimited data, in addition to the new modality that dispenses with Movistar television channels to adjust its price and conditions.

Since the reactivation of the portabilities, Movistar It was quickly launched with a new collection of offers, promotions and discounts. In this case, the offers for the month of June 2020 are the same that will be maintained in July, although it is worth reviewing all the details. First of all, we will have to check if we have Movistar coverage to be able to contract them.

Movistar Fusion Offers July 2020

Until July 31, 2020 we have the following offers available for new discharges Fixed Broadband:

100 Mb Base Merger: 50 euros per month for 6 months from contracting for ADSL, Radio and Fiber 100Mb, then 68 euros per month. Selection Fusion with LaLiga or Champions 600 Mb: 50 euros per month (VAT included) for 4 months. Does not apply to 100 Mb Fiber in the Fusion Selection modality with LaLiga. Fusion Plus Soccer Selection 600 Mb: Price promoted to 57 euros per month for 4 months from the hiring, then 114 euros per month. Fusion Plus Fiction Selection: Modality of 100 Mbps at 75 euros per month for 6 months after hiring, then 99 euros per month. Also that of 600 Mbps at 75 euros per month for 6 months from hiring, then 99 euros per month. Total Plus Merger: 89 euros per month for 6 months for new fixed internet registrations, then 169 euros per month.

In addition, we have two promotions to have Free netflix for 3 months:

Netflix X2 Promotion: Price promoted to 0 euros per month for 3 months from the hiring of Netflix for any client who has contracted a Fusion OR, Base Fusion, Fusion Selection with LaLiga, Total Fusion, Total Plus Fusion, Total Plus Fusion with 4 lines , Fusion Selection Plus Soccer, Fusion Selection with Champions on ADSL, Fiber 100Mb / 600Mb. Netflix X4 Promotion: Price promoted to 0 euros per month for 3 months from contracting Netflix for any client who has contracted a Fusion OR, Base Fusion, Fusion Selection with LaLiga, Total Fusion, Total Plus Fusion, Total Plus Fusion with 4 lines , Fusion Selection Plus Soccer, Fusion Selection with Champions on ADSL, Fiber 100Mb / 600Mb.

Movistar mobile rate offers

For new contract registrations, portability to contract and changes from Prepaid to Mobile Contract made until July 3 We continue to have the possibility of contracting the Infinite Contract with calls, SMS and unlimited data for 24.95 euros per month for 12 months. The price becomes after 39.95 euros per month. We also have a 20% discount for 6 months on XL Contract, which leaves its price at 19.95 euros (24.95 euros of usual price).

Offers from Movistar Conecta Max

To finish, we review the offer that we discussed yesterday about the new Movistar Connect Max, its first convergent rate without television that includes an Internet connection with symmetrical 600 Mbps fiber (ADSL or Internet Radio in areas without coverage) and a mobile line with 25GB of unlimited data, calls and SMS. Its price will be 39.90 euros for the first 3 months and then it will be set at 54.90 euros.