Merge iPad and Mac? Apple executives comment on it

Following the introduction of the new iPad Pro with mini-LED display and M1 processor, many expect that Apple take a giant leap in the field of software allowing you to fully unlock the potential of this machine. The paths listed in the last few days are multiple: running macOS applications on the iPad, merging iPadOS with macOS, etc.

In an interview with The Independent, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s chief marketing officer, addressed this question about the iPad Pro with a rather blunt statement: the company does not intend to merge both platforms.

“There are two conflicting stories that people like to share about the iPad and the Mac,” Joswiak said. “On the one hand, people say they are in conflict with each other. That someone has to choose if they want a Mac or an iPad. People also say that we are merging them into one: that there is this great conspiracy to eliminate the two categories and make them one, ”he continued. “The reality is that none [de las dos teorías] it’s true. We are quite proud of the fact that we work very, very hard to create the best products in their respective categories. “

In the interview also participated John Ternus, one of Apple’s top hardware engineering managers. The manager continued Joswiak’s words about the iPad Pro, explaining that the company wants to “make the best Macs” they can and, in parallel, make “the best iPad” possible.

The new iPad Pro reopens the debate

The launch of the new iPad Pro, with spectacular hardware, has reopened the debate about the future of Apple tablets. The company has been incorporating enviable hardware into this series of products for years. However, the software does not stop allowing customers to get the most out of the machine. The absence of applications like Final Cut or the technical inferiority of others like Photoshop (which is not up to the standard of the variant for Mac) are examples of this.

WWDC 2021, which It will start on June 7, could bring important news in this regard. At this event, Apple is expected to present a new version of iOS and iPadOS, among other things.

