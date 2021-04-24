Meredith and Derek’s moment

What Happened to Ellen Pompeo … Before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is experiencing one of its most emotional seasons. This, as every follower of the series will know, is saying a lot. Meredith continues her battle against the Coronavirus, slipping in and out of a coma. Moments used by the series to reunite its protagonist with old stars of the same as O’Malley or his great love, Derek Shepherd.

However, episode 13 of this season 17, titled ‘Good As Hell’ and aired on ABC on April 22, has gone a step further, one that has thrilled all fans of the series. In addition to recreating in that reverie a dream wedding that she could never have with her partner, Meredith must choose between the world of the living or staying with Derek.

In the midst of these exciting scenes, their eldest daughter, Zola, appears to speak to her unconscious mother as Meredith tells Derek that her children need her and “she has to go.” Then came the big moment where Meredith returns to consciousness in the hospital to everyone’s delight as we watch Derek walk away, this time forever. Twitter, obviously, could not contain itself at the moment:

Meredith saying ‘We love you. We love you. We love you Zozo. ‘ because she and Derek stopped being together for their children. I’m dying.

Meredith saying ‘we love you Zola’ referring to both her and Derek. My heart.

Not Derek walking away on the beach. Goodbye Derek.

This season has had many surprises, but seeing Meredith in a wedding dress could top them all.

