Mercy The Mine, Memories and Mortality

The story that the Italian Mirka Andolfo has offered us as a complete author ends. Panini Comics, in its Evolution line, brings us the conclusion of Mercy, this careful edition in three hardcover volumes, of 64 pages each, with terror as a reference.

As we approach the outcome of a story, the cards begin to turn face up. All the secrets are revealed, the characters take their rightful place and with everything ready… it ends at the end. In Mercy we have been taking small steps in the two previous volumes but now there are no doubts about who is who, on which side to position or the relationship between good and bad with all the layers that this can imply.

The role played by Lady Nolwenn Hellaine is openly revealed and raises a series of questions about our own identity and the influences received by the environment around us. We already know that your body is invaded by an extradimensional entity with a rooted appearance, but we were not aware of the scope that previous life had when it came to showing memories and feelings already linked to that essence and the possibilities it offers to the resulting entity. The antagonistic dichotomy between acting correctly or doing evil shows its face, reading this work elucidates whether the conclusion of the story will be a choice between light or darkness.

Mirka Andolfo has left us real pearls within the universe that she has created in Mercy.

Everything works like a well-meshed tale, with its princes and princesses, with its villains and witches, with its toads and parasites … This story is very dark. It is reminiscent of “The Invasion of the Ultrabodies”, although with less scope by the “seeds” than in the 1978 film (adaptation of a previous version of 1956), starring among others Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum or Leonard Nimoy ( yeah, he did more than poke himself into Mr. Spock’s pointy ears). But those pods from space (in Mercy your portal from another dimension is in the Woodsburgh mines) occupy the bodies of the living and transform their personalities.

This visceral and franticly transmitted terror completely alters the life of a community that had already been hit years before by the same phenomenon, which has now returned to exact a heinous revenge.

The art of Mirka Andolfo

Andolfo with pencils performs a beautiful and gloomy symphony. Monsters come to life, deform, kill and eviscerate but deep down they show beauty, their own personality beyond their nature. Not only are they able to feed themselves and meet basic needs, they can love even if it seems that their heart is absent, among themselves and others.

Beautiful story, it is the best definition that I can think of for this story that encompasses the best and the worst of all of us. Under the guise of a customary scene typical of the late nineteenth or early twentieth century, which reflects the customs of an American society in the state of Washington, we have had a great example of a horror comic with a friendly final reading that leaves an open door which will be its continuation in the future, Merciless. I cannot say that I am not wanting to continue enjoying the work of Mirka Andolfo, for its beauty when it comes to narrating and transmitting that even under the worst of threats there may be good hope.

Mercy 3: The Mine, Memories and Mortality

URL: Panini

Author : Mirka Andolfo

ISBN: 9788413348407

Number of pages : 64

Description : The big end! The Mirka Andolfo phenomenon reaches its cataclysmic conclusion. Heads will roll, scores will be settled, and everyone will face their own personal demons. Okay – we’re not telling you anything too specific, but after all, do you really want us to spoil the surprise? I only know one thing: in the end, good always wins. But who or what is “good” in this dark fairy tale?

Jesus Salvador Gomez

8.0 4.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)