Mercury with the Moon only for early risers

Mercury, the smallest planet in the solar system and the closest to the Sun, it is not easy to observe precisely because of that. However, the early mornings of this month of July, until the 20th, offer the opportunity to see it with the naked eye.

The time is just before sunrise, around 6 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and the place to look is to the east, in the environment of the constellation of Taurus.

On July 8, the planet Mercury can be seen next to a waning moon in the dawn sky, to the east with clear horizons and just before the sun rises.

“You do not need a telescope to see it, but the problem is that it rises very little above the horizon before the sun rises and prevents your vision,” explains the astronomer Miguel Querejeta of the National Astronomical Observatory (IGN-MITMA).

“Therefore – he adds – if there is any small obstacle in that direction, such as mountains or buildings, we will not be able to observe it: it is convenient to have a horizon clear of obstacles”.

Taking into account these conditions, this July 8 the little planet will also be visible next to a fine waning moon, which can help you locate it. In addition, together they will offer a beautiful picture at sunrise, completed by Jupiter and Saturn to the south.

Fountain: National Astronomical Observatory

Rights: Creative Commons.