The WandaVision series could have an old acquaintance from the X-Men Marvel movies.

As most of you know, Marvel studios is preparing a phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe different. This new stage will be the first that, in addition to having the usual films of the franchise, will feature television series directly related to the events of the UCM. These series will be destined to the catalog of Disney plus and they will have titles like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, or the series that concerns us today: WandaVision.

The series of WandaVision will continue the relationship of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) and promises to approach the events in a different way than what we have seen so far within the stories of the UCM.

Of course, the rumors around the series have been happening in recent months. Today we get an interesting one, since Charles Murphy points out that the actor Evan Peters could be part of the WandaVision cast.

If you sign up now at Disney + you will enjoy a 15% discount on your annual subscription, which comes out to about € 5.80 per month, a very good price.

Peters is known, among other things, for having embodied Mercury (Quicksilver) in the x-men movies from Fox. He has appeared in films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past or X-Men Apocalypse, and more recently in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Although the possibility of Peters reinterpreting Pietro Maximoff it would still be there, the role it would assume in WandaVision is currently unknown. Some indications indicate that it could interpret Mephisto.

Of course, keep in mind that this is a rumor, we will wait for official confirmation to take it for granted and learn more details about the role that Evan Peters would play in WandaVision. Would you like it to be an alternative version of Quicksilver?

.