ASUNCIÓN – The next Summit of Presidents of Mercosur, as well as the ordinary meeting of the Common Market Council (CMC), will be held between June 29 and July 2 and by videoconference, for the first time in the history of the bloc and due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, the country that holds the bloc’s temporary presidency, announced this Saturday that the articulation of joint policies to “face the economic and social challenges derived” from the pandemic will be one of the topics to be discussed in these virtual meetings.

Likewise, in the meetings, in which foreign ministers and high authorities of Mercosur will also take part, in addition to high representatives of the Associated States, the situation of the regional integration process will be reviewed, according to the statement from the Foreign Ministry.

In turn, the external relations work carried out during the temporary presidency of Paraguay will be addressed, which will give way to Uruguay, countries that together with Brazil and Argentina make up Mercosur.

The meetings include the participation of the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrel, and members of international organizations.

The connection of the Summit of Presidents of Mercosur and Associated States will be made from the Central Bank of Paraguay, while those of the Mercosur Trade Commission, the Common Market Group and the Common Market Council will be made from the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry .

The Foreign Ministry added that the videoconference modality was adopted according to the recently approved CMC decision “that adapts Mercosur regulations to this format of meetings while the restrictions on the international movement of citizens, related to the prevention and combat against COVID-19 “.

The new Mercosur Summit will take place almost a year after the South American bloc and the European Union (EU) concluded their negotiations for an association agreement after 20 years of talks.

The process is in the legal review phase and must be ratified by the national parliaments of both blocks.

Argentina, Mercosur’s second largest partner, created in 1991, announced in late April that it was pulling away from the bloc’s ongoing negotiations with other nations, such as Canada or Singapore, to focus on the coronavirus crisis.

However, the Argentine Government clarified that this does not imply leaving the country from Mercosur or the agreement already concluded with the EU.