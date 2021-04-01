Merche abandons ‘Now I fall!’ chanted by the public after enduring 14 days and earning 87,000 euros

Merche faced his 14th participation in Now I fall! and that was his ‘unlucky number’ since it was the day that the trapdoor was opened under his feet after failing one of the questions in the contest.

Of course, the participant did not leave empty-handed, since in total he managed to accumulate in the more than two weeks of the contest a total of 87,000 euros thanks to the new mechanics of the program.

“What are the words that are formed by adding a prefix or a suffix to another word called?”, Asked Arturo Valls. Merche let the 30 seconds of time pass without knowing the answer, since he had also used all the wild cards and could not transfer the question to his rival, Marta.

“I’m leaving. I’m a philologist and it doesn’t come out.”He said when he saw how time was running out without knowing the answer. “I can’t believe you! The correct answer was Derivative words”exclaimed the presenter.

Marta and Merche, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

The Valencian commented that “people were not expecting it” and viewers could see how Marta did not think she had beaten the champion of the program. Merche wanted to say goodbye singing Lina Morgan’s song Grateful and excited (Thanks for coming).

“She is moved. You have the affection of the spectators because you have put everyone in your pocket”Valls said while the contestant, with tears in her eyes, said goodbye to the public present in the stands of the Antena 3 program before falling through the trapdoor.

